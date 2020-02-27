Press release from Senator Chuck Edwards:

Senator Chuck Edwards (R-Henderson) announces the North Carolina General Assembly’s Senate Page Program is currently accepting applications for the 2020 legislative short-session. Sen. Edwards invites all high school students of the 48th District to apply who may be interested in becoming a Senate Page.

The Senate Page Program offers young men and women the opportunity to learn about and participate in the legislative process of our state, meet Senators, and take part in the daily activities of policymaking. It is a week-long experience that allows high school students between the ages of 15 (or 14 if already in the 9thgrade) and 18, to observe and attend daily Senate Sessions, assist in committee meetings, and experience first-hand how state government is working for their constituents in the 48th District. Pages must have prior approval from their principal and be in good academic standing to participate in the program.

The following weeks are open for page appointments:

April 27 – 30, 2020

May 4 – 7, 2020

May 11 – 14, 2020

May 18 – 21, 2020

May 26* – 28, 2020 (*Pages report day after Memorial Day)

June 1 – 4, 2020

June 8 – 11, 2020

For more information about the Senate Page Program, visit: https://www.ncleg.gov/Senate/PageProgram

Interested applicants can request an application by contacting the office of Senator Chuck Edwards at Edwardsla@ncleg.net or call (919)733-5745.