March 2020 is Students@Work℠ Month in North Carolina
40,000 Students to Participate in 10th Annual Students@Work℠ Initiative
What: Students@Work℠ Month
Who: North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) and 40,000 students statewide
When: 47 programs will take place in the Asheville area and Southwestern NC on March 5, 10, 23, 24 and 25 (Most programs occur in the morning)
Where: Call 919-302-0259 or email ncbce@nc.gov for more details on which programs will be occurring on each day (during March 5-13, contact Morgan Crawford at 919-814-2021 or Morgan.h.crawford@nc.gov)
Fast Facts:
· The Students@Work℠ initiative is celebrating 10 years of offering nearly 251,000 North Carolina public school students the chance to connect classroom learning with careers they may choose to explore in the future.
· The program exposes middle school students to careers in their local communities that they may choose to explore in the future.
· Students@Work℠ is a partnership between the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
· Businesses can participate through guest speakers, worksite visits or virtual programs.
· This year’s initiative includes 280 companies and will impact 40,000 students.
· While Students@Work℠ does involve some high school students, the program targets middle school students because it is a critical time as they begin to think about what classes they will take in high school and as they begin to explore various career options.
· Career Awareness is the first stage of work-based learning. Work-based learning includes career awareness efforts like Students@Work℠ and expands into career exploration and career experience. These efforts strengthen our state’s talent pipeline by enhancing important employability and technical skills.
· Students will get a chance to learn firsthand about careers in such fields as energy production, health care, hospitality, finance, biotechnology, education, public service, manufacturing and many others.
· Some of the programs that will be taking place throughout the week include firsthand exposure to production areas that are responsible for maintaining, fixing and re-working aircraft used in the U.S. military; a hands-on activity to learn about computer networking; participating in a marketing design competition; refurbishing computers; interactive activities that teach about healthcare, hospitality, finance and energy production; and learning about assembly work in a manufacturing setting.
· NCBCE is a nonprofit comprised of business leaders from across the state. Its mission is to ensure that every student in North Carolina graduates from high school ready for life and work in a global society. For more information about NCBCE, visit www.ncbce.org.
