Press release from Buncombe County Government

Buncombe County voters will have the opportunity to vote on two bonds in the upcoming election for open space and housing. If approved, the bonds would generate $40 million and $30 million respectively. With an eye toward oversight and transparency, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution at its Aug. 16 regular meeting establishing a general obligation bonds community oversight committee to monitor the investment of those bond dollars.

The Community Oversight Committee will review the investments made from the bond revenues to confirm that 100% of bond funds are invested in accordance with law and for the purposes indicated on the ballots. Committee members will serve until all bond funds have been committed.

The application process for the Community Oversight Committee is now open, although creation of this Committee is contingent on the bonds passing during the Nov. 8 election.

Click here to apply.

Community Oversight Committee Description: The Committee shall have five members comprised of one person with an accounting background, one person with a banking background, one representative of the affordable housing community, one representative from the conservation/greenways community, each to be appointed by the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, and one member to be appointed by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce. The Committee members will serve until all bond funds have been committed.

Positions: 5

Term Length: Until all bond funds have been committed.

Number of Terms: TBD

Meeting Dates: TBD

Meeting Time: TBD

Meeting Location: TBD