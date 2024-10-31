While the damage to Armstrong is significant and will require extensive repairs to restore operations, the Bobby N. Setzer, Table Rock and Marion State Fish hatcheries received limited damage and are fully operational. Therefore, the Commission has decided to temporarily delay the already planned renovation to the Bobby N. Setzer State Fish Hatchery until the Armstrong is back fully operational to ensure stocking in Public Mountain Trout Waters, and staff at Setzer have begun to ramp trout production back up to full speed.