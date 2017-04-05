Press release from Dogwood Alliance:

Dogwood Alliance and Asheville Grit Co-Host Event to Create Art and Raise Money for Rural Communities Most Impacted by Climate Change to Go to the People’s Climate March in Washington, DC at the End of April

Who:

Dogwood Alliance, Asheville Grit, DJ Malinalli, Eden Out Catering, DJ Griffin Riffe, and poet Nicole Townsend, along with local community leaders and members

Where:

The Block Off Biltmore, 39 South Market Street B, downtown Asheville, NC

When:

Wednesday April 5, 2017 4 to 8:00pm.

What:

Artists and environmentalists collaborate to create a community-generated, forest-focused community art project including painting a mural sized parachute, parasols and signs that will travel to the People’s Climate March in D.C. on April 29th. This event is kid friendly and open to the public. All donations made at the event will support a bus and housing for rural communities in North Carolina that are most impacted by the impacts of climate change to travel and have their voices heard at the march. Food donated to the event by Eden Out Catering.

Why:

In the 21st Century, the threat of climate change is growing, and even though there is international cooperation which has led to global climate treaties, the world’s temperatures continue to rise and the impacts on millions of people around the world are increasing. Forests are our number one defense against climate change, and yet Southern forests are being destroyed at four times the rate of the Amazon rainforest. Let’s protect our home and stand tall for forests and for our communities.

In recent years the impacts of climate change are disproportionately impacting rural communities, such as those who recently dealt with catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Matthew and forest fires in Western North Carolina. All proceeds from the event will help people from those communities attend the People’s Climate March.