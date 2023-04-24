The 2023 Local Food Guide , ASAP’s annual free publication for finding local food and farms, hits newsstands this week. This definitive resource lists hundreds of Appalachian Grown certified farms, farmers markets, restaurants, groceries, travel destinations, and more throughout Western North Carolina and surrounding counties in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina. A digital version of the print Guide may be viewed at asapconnections.org/guide .





In addition to the listing content, the 2023 edition features stories that highlight the variety of farming across the region. Jake Puckett, of Crow Fly Farms in Marion, NC, details his passion for holistic animal management. Malcolm Banks, of Yellow Mountain Gardens in Franklin, NC, describes his mission to teach his neighbors—and the world—to grow their own food. Gwen and Jay Englebach, of Black Trumpet Farm in Leicester, NC, talk about building a business and customer relationships. Rounding out the issue are seasonal recipes from chefs at Cultura , Little Chango , The Montford , and Red Fiddle Vittles .





“ASAP’s Local Food Guide is so unique in that it’s updated every year, with callers reaching out to more than 1,600 farms and other businesses,” said David Smiley, ASAP’s Local Food Campaign Program Manager. “It’s an incredibly time-consuming process, but one that’s important to us to ensure we’re putting out the most accurate information to help our community connect with farms.”





Find Local Food Guide copies at farmers markets, visitors centers, libraries, community centers, groceries, restaurants, and other partner businesses throughout the region. They are also available to pick up in the lobby of ASAP’s office in Asheville at 306 W. Haywood St., Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact ASAP if you need help locating a copy in your area.





In addition to the print Guide , ASAP maintains the online Local Food Guide at appalachiangrown.org . This database, with more than 1,400 listings, is updated throughout the year and is searchable by products, locations, activities, and more.



