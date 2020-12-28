Press release from Asheville Art Museum:

The Museum’s Collectors’ Circle members made it possible for the Asheville Art Museum to acquire 15 new works for the Museum’s Collection. Collectors’ Circle members are dedicated to increasing their own knowledge of American art and fine-art collecting while also growing the Museum’s Collection through annual purchases from an acquisition fund created by yearly dues. The Museum is grateful for these new acquisitions which add to the strengths of its holdings, and looks forward to sharing them with the community of Western North Carolina and many visitors in the years to come.

The following 15 works have been acquired into the Museum’s Collection:

Gina Adams, Assimilation Machine.1.3, 2018, Broken Treaty quilt letter scrap fabric chine collé onto BFK Rives paper and graphite, 10 × 10 inches. Museum purchase with funds provided by 2020 Collectors’ Circle member Vito Lenoci. © Gina Adams / Accola Griefen Gallery.

Jean Morrison Becker, Untitled, circa 1945, watercolor on paper, 12 × 16 inches. Museum purchase with funds provided by 2020 Collectors’ Circle members Mary Ellen & Len Porter. © Estate of Jean Morrison Becker.

Heather Carson, light/ALBERS: Cool White/Neutral White/Warm White, 2009, fluorescent lights, aluminum pipe, Speed-Rail, and conduit fittings, edition 2/3, 31 × 31 × 7 ½ inches. 2020 Collectors’ Circle purchase. © Heather Carson.

Margaret Curtis, The Ice Sculpture, 2020, oil, pencil, watercolor, and spray paint on panel, 48 × 60 inches. 2020 Collectors’ Circle purchase. © Margaret Curtis / Tracey Morgan Gallery.

Chris Johnson, Hank Willis Thomas, Bayeté Ross Smith, and Kamal Sinclair, Question Bridge: Black Males, 2012, digital video installation, 2 hours, 53 minutes. Museum purchase with funds provided by 2020 Collectors’ Circle member Joey Gigliotti. © Chris Johnson, image courtesy the Artist.

Mary Bayard Morgan Wootten, Mary Lee Murdock, Penland Weavers: Home Porch, circa 1930s, gelatin silver print on paper, 7 ½ × 9 ¼ inches. Museum purchase with funds provided by the Nat C. Myers Fund for Photography. © Bayard Morgan Wootten Photographic Collection, North Carolina Collection, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Library, image courtesy of Gallery C.

Mary Bayard Morgan Wootten, Children at the Grist Mill, circa 1930s, gelatin silver print on paper, 10 × 8 inches. Museum purchase with funds provided by the Nat C. Myers Fund for Photography. © Bayard Morgan Wootten Photographic Collection, North Carolina Collection, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Library, image courtesy of Gallery C.

Roberto Lugo, Nina Simone vessel, commission for 2021, glazed porcelain, enamel, and luster, 18–20 inches. 2020 Collectors’ Circle purchase. © Roberto Lugo / Wexler Gallery, image courtesy of the Artist.

Judy Chicago, A Retrospective in a Box, 2008, 7 lithographs on paper with portfolio box, edition of 50, publisher and printer: Landfall Press, Santa Fe, NM, 24 × 24 inches each. Museum purchase with funds provided by 2020 Collectors’ Circle with additional funds provided by Ann & Farley Snell. © Judy Chicago / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, images courtesy of Landfall Press.

