Press release from the Asheville Art Museum:

ASHEVILLE—The Asheville Art Museum is excited once again to present the Western North Carolina Regional Scholastic Art Awards exhibition with a selection of award-winning student artwork on view January 27 – March 4 at 175 Biltmore Avenue. The Asheville Art Museum and the Asheville Area Section of the American Institute of Architects are the Western North Carolina Regional Affiliates of the National Scholastic Art Awards, an ongoing community partnership that has supported the creative talents of our region’s youth for 38 years. Additional support was provided this year by Base Camp AVL.

The WNC Regional program is open to students in grades 7–12 across 20 counties. The regional program is judged in two groups: Group I, grades 7–8 and Group II, grades 9–12. Out of nearly 730 total art entries this year, 256 works were recognized by regional judges Dr. Barbara Cary, Scott Lowrey and Pat Phillips. The judges carefully viewed each entry then selected Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention award recipients across all media. Regional Gold Key recipients’ work will be sent to the National Scholastic Art competition in New York City.

All regional award recipients will be honored at a ceremony on Sunday, February 25 at 1:30 p.m. in the Diana Wortham Theatre, followed by a reception at the Asheville Art Museum On the Slope at 175 Biltmore Ave.