Press release from the N.C. Department of Transportation:

N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing the bridge on N.C. 191 over I-26/I-240 at 9 p.m. Friday, July 26, weather permitting.

The closure is needed to safely apply a surface overlay on the bridge deck. That will improve the durability of the road surface, reducing the need for maintenance.

The closure will be in place until 6 a.m. Monday, July 29.

Drivers heading north on N.C. 191 will take a short detour from the I-240 East/I-26 West entrance ramp to exit 2 (W. Asheville), continuing to Hanover Street and Haywood Street to return to N.C. 191.

Southbound traffic will be detoured about three miles from I-26 East to exit 33, back to N.C. 191.

During these hours, I-26/I-240 will close intermittently as work progresses. A detour will be maintained for both directions using the entrance and exit ramps at exit 1B.

The $285,000 project is expected to wrap up by mid-August.

Drivers need to slow down and use extra caution while going through the work zones and detour routes. They also need to pay extra attention to the road for their own safety, as well as any passengers, occupants of other vehicles and the construction crews in the area.