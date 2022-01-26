Press release from The Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency:

The Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency(AB Air Quality) hereby gives notice of its intent to issue an Air Quality Permit to:

XSYS North America 95 Glenn Bridge Road Arden, NC 28704 Buncombe County Permit No.: 11-921-22

This facility applied for a new Synthetic Minor Operation Permit which meets the requirements specified in AB Air Quality Code 17.0300. Per AB Air Quality Code 17.0306, because this equipment was previously part of a Title V facility, the Agency is granting the opportunity for public comment.

Persons wishing to submit written comments or request a public hearing regarding the Air Quality Title V Operation Permit are invited to do so. Requests for a public hearing must be in writing and include a statement supporting the need for such a hearing, an indication of your interest in the facility, and a brief summary of the information intended to be offered at such hearing. The Public comment period begins on January 26, 2022 and will run through February 25, 2022.

Written comments or requests for a public hearing should be postmarked no later than February 25, 2022 and addressed to Ashley Featherstone, AB Air Quality, P.O. Box 2749, Asheville, North Carolina 28802. Written comments may also be submitted during the public comment period via email at wncair@buncombecounty.org.

All comments received prior to this date will be considered in the final determinations regarding the Air Quality Permit. A public hearing may be held if the Director of AB Air Quality determines that significant public interest exists or that the public interest will be served.

Interested persons may obtain additional information, including copies of the permit, application, all other relevant supporting materials, and all other materials available to AB Air Quality that are relevant to the permit decision by writing to the above address or calling 828-250-6777.

Interested persons are encouraged to review these materials during normal business hours at the following location.

AB Air Quality

30 Valley Street Asheville, NC 28801