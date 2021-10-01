Press release from Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council:

Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council invites the community to participate in its 2021 virtual Meeting of the Whole 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 19.

The gathering will offer community members an opportunity to learn about the ABFPC and its current projects, explore ways to get involved in local food systems policy advocacy, and find out how to join existing ABFPC working groups or form a new one.

“The ABFPC is currently engaged in some very exciting work, including efforts around neighborhood emergency food preparedness, food-security reparations, and more,” says ABFPC coordinator Gina Smith. “At the Meeting of the Whole, we look forward to sharing updates on these initiatives with partners and stakeholders as well as providing information about how to participate in the Council’s activities.”

Those interested in participating are asked to RSVP by Friday, Oct. 15. Attendance is via this Zoom meeting link. For more information, contact Gina Smith at coordinator@abfoodpolicy,org.

The Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council was formed in 2011 and works to identify, propose and advocate for policies, financial appropriations, and innovative solutions to improve and protect our local food system in order to advance economic development, social justice, environmental sustainability, and community resilience. For more information, visit www.abfoodpolicy.org.