Press release from City of Asheville:

Asheville City Council will continue meeting in person at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville Banquet Hall, 87 Haywood Street.

The Council meeting agenda is posted at this link.

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute § 143-318.10 this will be an in-person meeting which the public can access by any of the following means found at https://publicinput.com/A5872.

City Council will also hold an in-person Open Space Standards work session prior to the meeting at 2:30 p.m. No public comment will be accepted at the work sessions.

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute § 143-318.10 this will be an in-person work session which the public can access by any of the following means found at https://publicinput.com/S0882

Where to Watch

The meeting and work session will be streamed on the City’s YouTube Channel which can be accessed through the YouTube icon on the front page of the City’s website or through the City’s Virtual Engagement Hub also accessible through the front page of the City website.

The public can communicate with the Council by emailing them directly at any time – ashevillenccouncil@ashevillenc.gov

In Person Comment

For the in-person meeting, anyone wishing to speak live at the formal meeting will be required to attend in person and must sign-up at the door.

Presentations at the Meeting

For those wishing to make a slide or PowerPoint presentation at a formal meeting of City Council, the presentation must be submitted to Maggie Burleson at mburleson@ashevillenc.gov by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7.

Email/Voicemail Comments

To accommodate those who do not yet feel secure attending in person, or those who have other barriers to participating in person, City Council will continue to accept remote comments via email or voicemail through the Engagement Hub until 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 8. Comments via email may be sent to: AshevilleCityCouncilMar082022@publicinput.com

Comments via voicemail may be left at 855-925-2801, meeting code 6431.

Parking Available in Civic Center Garage

If you are attending the City Council meeting park in the Civic Center Parking Garage, free parking is available. Please see this link for details

Covid Safety Guidelines

City of Asheville buildings no longer require face coverings, in coordination with the lifting of the face mask mandate by Buncombe County. However, public health officials still strongly recommend wearing them, especially in crowded indoor spaces.

While the public is no longer required to wear face coverings in City of Asheville buildings, it is highly encouraged.