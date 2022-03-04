Asheville City Council meetings continue in-person at Harrah’s Cherokee Center March 8

Posted on Community Bulletin

Press release from City of Asheville:

Asheville City Council will continue meeting in person at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville Banquet Hall, 87 Haywood Street.

 

The Council meeting agenda is posted at this link.

 

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute § 143-318.10 this will be an in-person meeting which the public can access by any of the following means found at https://publicinput.com/A5872.

 

City Council will also hold an in-person Open Space Standards work session prior to the meeting at 2:30 p.m. No public comment will be accepted at the work sessions.

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute § 143-318.10 this will be an in-person work session which the public can access by any of the following means found at  https://publicinput.com/S0882

 

Where to Watch

The meeting and work session will be streamed on the City’s YouTube Channel which can be accessed through the YouTube icon on the front page of the City’s website or through the City’s Virtual Engagement Hub also accessible through the front page of the City website.

The public can communicate with the Council by emailing them directly at any time –  ashevillenccouncil@ashevillenc.gov

 

In Person Comment

For the in-person meeting, anyone wishing to speak live at the formal meeting will be required to attend in person and must sign-up at the door.

 

Presentations at the Meeting

For those wishing to make a slide or PowerPoint presentation at a formal meeting of City Council, the presentation must be submitted to Maggie Burleson at mburleson@ashevillenc.gov by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7.

 

Email/Voicemail Comments

To accommodate those who do not yet feel secure attending in person, or those  who have other barriers to participating in person, City Council will continue to accept remote comments via email or voicemail through the Engagement Hub until 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 8. Comments via email may be sent to: AshevilleCityCouncilMar082022@publicinput.com

Comments via voicemail may be left at  855-925-2801, meeting code 6431.

 

Parking Available in Civic Center Garage

If you are attending the City Council meeting park in the Civic Center Parking Garage, free parking is available.  Please see this link for details

 

Covid Safety Guidelines 

City of Asheville buildings no longer require face coverings, in coordination with the lifting of the face mask mandate by Buncombe County. However, public health officials still strongly recommend wearing them, especially in crowded indoor spaces.

While the public is no longer required to wear face coverings in City of Asheville buildings, it is highly encouraged.

SHARE
About Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress posts selected news and information of local interest as a public service for our readers. To submit press releases and other community material for possible publication, email news@mountainx.com.
View all posts by Community Bulletin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.