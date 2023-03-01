Asheville City Council to hold annual retreat March 2-3, 2023

Posted on Community Bulletin

Press release from City of Asheville:

The Asheville City Council will be holding their annual retreat on Thursday, March 2, 2023 (Noon-5 p.m.) and on Friday, March 3, 2023 (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.), at  the Buncombe County Government Administration Building located at 200 College Street, Asheville, N.C.  The public is welcome to attend; however, public comment will not be taken.

View full agenda here.

The public can communicate with the Council by emailing them directly at anytime: ashevillenccouncil@ashevillenc.com

Where to Watch
The retreat will be streamed on the City’s YouTube channel.

Face Coverings in Public Spaces
Face coverings are no longer required in public indoor spaces. However, public health officials still strongly recommend wearing them especially in crowded indoor spaces.

