Press release from City of Asheville:
The Asheville City Council will be holding their annual retreat on Thursday, March 2, 2023 (Noon-5 p.m.) and on Friday, March 3, 2023 (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.), at the Buncombe County Government Administration Building located at 200 College Street, Asheville, N.C. The public is welcome to attend; however, public comment will not be taken.
The public can communicate with the Council by emailing them directly at anytime: ashevillenccouncil@ashevillenc.com
Where to Watch
The retreat will be streamed on the City’s YouTube channel.
Face Coverings in Public Spaces
Face coverings are no longer required in public indoor spaces. However, public health officials still strongly recommend wearing them especially in crowded indoor spaces.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.