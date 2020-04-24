Asheville City Council to hold April 28 special meeting

Press release from the City of Asheville:
The Asheville City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall, to consider a resolution authorizing the City Manager to apply for and receive funds from Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to recover costs due associated with the COVID-19 pandemic event and to designate the applicant agents. You can find HERE the documents.
Due to the locally declared State of Emergency and Stay Safe, Stay Home order, there will be no public attendance at City Council meetings.
Everyone is encouraged to watch the City Council meeting via live stream at this link.
Public comment will be received on the item on the agenda. There will not be an open comment portion at this special meeting. All public comment must be received by 5:00 p.m. the day before the meeting by calling in to 259-5900 and following these instructions: Before commenting, please state your name, City of residence. Calls will be played during the Council meeting in the order received for up to an hour. Each call will be limited to 3 minutes per person per item. Additionally, all comments must conform to City Council rules of Decorum. Those comments that do not may be excluded.
