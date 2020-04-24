Asheville City Schools responds to Cooper guidance on remote learning

Press release from Asheville City Schools:

As you have probably heard, Governor Cooper announced just moments ago that public school districts across the state will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

We recognize that the current situation presents many challenges for educators, students, parents and families. No matter how difficult and unprecedented these current circumstances are, we want you to know that we are here for you. We are committed to our students, and we will remain committed to helping them be successful through the rest of this closure.

Remote Learning to Continue

Although our school buildings are to remain closed, at-home learning will continue through our last scheduled day of school, which according to our calendar, is May 29th. We will continue to adjust and administer our at-home and virtual learning plans. It is our expectation that each student will continue to be actively engaged in the learning packets and lessons that are being shared. We are committed to doing all we can to continue the student-teacher relationship. As much as possible, we will continue to provide direct contact with our students on a regular basis.

Food Distribution Sites

Meals will continue to be distributed to students Monday through Thursday across our eight Food Distribution Sites. Meals include lunch and the following day’s breakfast. As a reminder our School Nutrition Department is operating on a four-day service plan. This means we are serving meals as normal each Monday – Thursday, and students receive double meals on Thursdays. This ensures families still have both breakfast and lunch on Fridays, while giving our hardworking staff a much deserved opportunity to receive professional development while working from home one day a week.

Grading

The North Carolina State Board of Education met on Thursday, April 23rd and approved guidelines for grading Kindergarten – 11th Grade for the 2019-2020 school year. As the guidelines are grade level specific, please know that you will be hearing more from our Elementary and Secondary Directors this Sunday evening.

Family Resource Center

Additionally, we wanted to let you know that our Family Resource Center continues to expand its offerings as the coronavirus’ impact on our community increases. Please contact our dedicated team at (828) 350-6133 should you or someone you know need assistance with food boxes, school supplies, hygiene supplies, diapers, wipes, or laundry detergent due to financial hardship. Someone will be there ready to take your call and assist you between the hours of 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Monday thru Friday. Additionally, after hearing from many families asking how they could support our efforts, the Student Services Department has put together this helpful document to answer your questions.

Please watch for further communication and check our website for updates at https://www.ashevillecityschools.net/coronavirus.

Once again, thank you for your patience, understanding, and flexibility during this unprecedented time. We will get through this together. Please continue to stay safe, practice social distancing, and remain at home as much as possible. We eagerly await the time when it is safe to be with each other again.