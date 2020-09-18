Asheville City Council urges community not to disrupt downtown business in weekend protests

Posted on Daniel Walton

Statement from Asheville City Council:

We are aware of possible protests planned for this weekend by groups with the goal of disrupting business downtown.

We support the right to protest, we support speaking out against economic and racial injustice, and we discourage the disruption of business. Disrupting downtown businesses harms service workers, and the many neighbors and friends who depend on those businesses.

Please stay safe. We do not want anyone to get hurt.

