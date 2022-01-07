Press release from City of Asheville:

After a national search, City Manager Debra Campbell is excited to announce that Rachel Wood will become Asheville’s next Assistant City Manager. Her first day on the job will be January 24.

Wood comes to the City of Asheville from Denton, Texas, where she has served in a number of roles, most recently as Deputy Director of Capital Projects. During her time at Denton, Wood has also served as Deputy Director of Development Services, and Chief of Staff for the City Manager’s Office. Prior to that she worked in the City Manager’s Office for the City of Charlotte, and in a role as Strategy Manager for the Office of Strategy and Budget.

Wood will provide oversight for several City departments, to be determined by the City Manager.

“Rachel Wood brings a breadth of government management experience to the Assistant City Manager position for the City of Asheville,” said Campbell. “She has experience in not only capital project administration but also with strategic planning, including bond program transparency and bringing large bond programs to completion.”

Wood has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas.

Wood said she is excited to return to the Tar Heel state. While she is a native Texan, Wood and her family consider North Carolina home.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to become a part of this progressive and engaged community,” said Wood. “As Assistant City Manager, I look forward to gaining understanding of the City’s strategic priorities and helping develop policies and programs to ensure those priorities are achieved.”

Please join us in welcoming Rachel Wood to her new role as Asheville Assistant City Manager and to our city.