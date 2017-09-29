Notice from Asheville City School Board of Education:

NOTICE OF CANCELLED MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board Meeting of the Asheville City Board of Education scheduled for Monday, October 2, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled.

The next Board meeting of the Asheville City Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, November 6, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Administrative Offices in the Board room for a Work Session/Closed Session and Regular scheduled Board meeting.