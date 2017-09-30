Aftermath Services Launches 6th Annual K9 Grant

K9 Grant will award $15,000 in grants to five law enforcement departments

AURORA, Ill. – Aftermath is officially kicking off its 6th Annual K9 Grant. This year, Aftermath is tripling the amount of grants awarded – a total of $15,000 in grants will be awarded to five law enforcement offices to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment or support officer training. Votes for the K9 Grant will be accepted online; the five departments with the most votes on November 7 will be awarded the grants. First place takes home a $5,000 grant.

“For the last two years, we have seen the K9 Grant pull together communities across the country in appreciation and support of our law enforcement officers and their canines,” says Doug Berto, CEO of Aftermath Services. “We see the incredible work that our officers and their canine partners do every day. Through the K9 Grant, we have found a way for community members of all ages to recognize, thank and support them.”

The nomination period opens October 2 and runs through October 6. Voting for all nominated departments opens on October 11 and runs through November 7. The winners will be announced on November 10. Any law enforcement office in the United States is eligible for nomination. Everyone, from officers to community members to local businesses, can vote once a day.

“We are proud to announce that five departments will be awarded a grant this year. It is a fun way for everyone – kids of all ages, adults, businesses, etc. – to come together and support a great cause. We had over 152,000 participants last year and look forward to seeing the K9 Grant reach even more people this year!” says Berto.

Last year the award was given to the Alamogordo Police department, located in southern New Mexico. The idea for building a K9 unit in Alamogordo was first introduced by Officer Clint Corvinus who was tragically killed in the line of duty in September 2016. Knowing Officer Corvinus’ dream to start a K9 unit, the department and community rallied to win the K9 Grant. Coupled with additional donations, the Alamogordo PD was able to purchase its first K9. They named him K9 Clint in Officer Corvinus’ honor.

To learn more about the grant or to nominate a department, visit www.aftermath.com/k9-grant.