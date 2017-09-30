4th Annual WNC Garlic Fest

Oct. 7, 2017 Noon-6 p.m.



Prep your taste buds for some garlicky experiences to remember.

The annual WNC Garlic Fest has become popular for its free WNC Garlic Trail. Participants follow their ‘Map’ to the vendor booths that have agreed to offer a ‘Free Authentic Garlic Experience!’. Collect all the experiences and return to Sow True Seed HQ for a breath mint, a completion prize and an entry into the the WNC Garlic Fest raffle.

“We’ve got some returning favorites such as garlic ice cream from The Hop and pickled garlic from Green River Picklers,” says Vanessa Grace, Vendor Coordinator. “But we also have many first time garlic experiences. There will be garlic jun from Shanti Elixrs, fermented garlic from Fermenti, and garlic pizza from The Wood Fired Oven.”



And the list doesn’t stop there. WNC Garlic Fest attracts a wide range of vendors and most of them are offering a garlic experience for the WNC Garlic Trail — you won’t be gastronomically disappointed. There is a full list at wncgarlicfest.com

While WNC Garlic Fest boasts a “Farmers Market feel for Garlic Fanatics,” the festival isn’t just about food. “Four years ago we decided to host some workshops to educate people about growing their own garlic,” says Chris Smith, Event Coordinator (and Sow True Seed Community Coordinator). “We thought it would be fun to offer a few garlic treats to workshop participants and things got a little carried away. At some point we started calling it Garlic Fest.”

Local authors Denise Barratt and Nan Chase will be teaching garlic classes on cooking and preserving respectively. Sow True Seed educators Chris Smith and Angie Lavezzo will be teaching Garlic Growing 101. Not only are all classes free to attend, but attendance earns a free entry into the WNC Garlic Fest raffle.

Root Bottom Farm are returning to the trail with their farm grown garlic and garlic butter. “We love Garlic Fest,” says Sarah Decker of Root Bottom Farm. “This will be our third time attending as vendors and it is one of our favorite festivals all year in Asheville! Great vendors, samples and a garlic loving crowd.”

When: Oct 7 2017, Noon – 6 p.m.

Where: 243 Haywood St, Asheville NC 28801

What: Garlic, garlic and more garlic!