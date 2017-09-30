Asheville River Arts District Fall Studio Stroll

Saturday, Nov. 11 & Sunday, Nov. 12 — 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

WHAT: The Artists of Asheville’s River Arts District open their doors for a full weekend at the Fall Studio Stroll, welcoming the public to experience and collect amazing art in the studios and galleries. The Fall Stroll will once again feature a Food Drive in support of MANNA FoodBank by collecting non-perishable food items for our area’s needy families. Donations and information on the event will be located at the City of Asheville’s newly renovated building at 14 Riverside Drive. Attendees will enjoy free parking, restrooms and shuttle pick up at the location right on the French Broad River. The Artists are hoping to match or surpass the approximately 1000 pounds of non-perishables they collected last year for MANNA Food Bank.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, be sure to check out the Studio Stroll After Party hosted by Cotton Mill Studios. The party will featuring live music and DJs, food trucks and Circus Performers. More information can be found at cottonmillasheville.com.

WHEN : Saturday & Sunday, November 11 & 12: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE : River Arts District, Asheville N.C., minutes from Downtown Asheville and The Biltmore Estate. 2017 studio map www.riverartsdistrict.com/asheville-river-arts-district-map/

WHO : Thousands of visitors from nearby and abroad interacting with the hundreds of artists working and selling art in their River Arts District studios.

DETAILS : The River Arts District of Asheville is a mile-long cluster of working studios, galleries and eateries housed in the former industrial section of town surrounding the railroad along the banks of the French Broad River. The working studio artists, many with showrooms and galleries, are open throughout the year. During Studio Stroll, visitors are able to explore the district riding the Grey Line Trolley for free.