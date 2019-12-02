Announcement from Asheville City Schools:

As we shared with our staff and families: This morning’s call is a tricky one, but because of the Winter Storm Warning, Asheville City Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay for all students and staff members today, Monday, December 2nd.

As always, safety is our primary concern.

Besides our typical “No Buses on Icy Roads” list, all remaining yellow buses will be running their regular routes, just two hours later.

A grab and go breakfast will be available for students upon their arrival.

We will continue to monitor both local and national weather reports.

In the event of further changes, we’ll make another phone call, alert local media outlets as well as post delay and cancellation notifications on our district website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.