Announcement from Asheville City Schools:
As we shared with our staff and families: This morning’s call is a tricky one, but because of the Winter Storm Warning, Asheville City Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay for all students and staff members today, Monday, December 2nd.
As always, safety is our primary concern.
Besides our typical “No Buses on Icy Roads” list, all remaining yellow buses will be running their regular routes, just two hours later.
A grab and go breakfast will be available for students upon their arrival.
We will continue to monitor both local and national weather reports.
In the event of further changes, we’ll make another phone call, alert local media outlets as well as post delay and cancellation notifications on our district website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.