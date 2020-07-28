Asheville City Schools responses to questions submitted by families about reopening plans:
Please see below for our latest communication, regarding answers to frequently asked questions sent in by parents since the district announced our move to Plan C.As previously communicated, Asheville City Schools will start on August 17th, with at-home remote instruction for all students Kindergarten – 12th Grade. Our district will be releasing a more detailed schedule for Plan C tomorrow, but in the meantime, thank you to several of our families who reached out, asking for more details following yesterday’s communication. In response to your questions, we’ve compiled the following answers.
Question: I know the district is starting under Plan C, but I need to return to work. Do you have any suggestions about affordable childcare?
Answer: We understand many parents across our district must return to their place of business, which is complicated, as Asheville City Schools will begin the 2020-2021 school year with remote instruction. If you are having trouble searching for childcare, Buncombe County Partnership for Children has put together this helpful map of all licensed child care centers across our county. Additionally, please review these supportive community resources compiled by United Way.
Question: Will Asheville City Schools continue serving meals while the district is under Plan C?
Answer: Our School Nutrition Department is committed to supporting our families by continuing to serve healthy meals to your children. As we transition from our Summer Meals Program to the 2020-2021 school year, the department is seeking your feedback on meal pickup preferences. This short survey is open now through Friday, July 31st. Please understand it is intended to gauge interest in different serving models; due to USDA restriction, all options may not be available once the new school year begins. But, our outstanding staff will continue to serve meals — even if it is in an altered capacity. Once we receive your valuable feedback as well as additional information from the state, we will share more.
Question: How will Individual Educational Plans (IEPs) and Section 504 Plans be implemented in our Return to Learn plans?
Answer: Students with IEPs will receive services based on the child’s unique learning style and ACS’s reopening plan. Addendum meetings will be scheduled either in person or virtually, as needed, to review and revise the IEP- to plan for the child’s programming. Addendum IEP meetings will be scheduled to review the goals, services and supports needed as a result of the district’s reopening plan.
Section 504 plans will be reviewed to ensure accommodations can be provided in line with remote learning.
Question: Will Asheville City Schools be having Open Houses?
Answer: Open House and orientation events are being planned now. More information will be shared directly by your child’s school.
Question: Originally, my high schooler signed up for dual-enrollment courses through Asheville-Buncombe Technical College. Will that still be a possibility this fall?
Answer: Yes, dual enrollment courses with AB Tech will occur as scheduled.
Question: Am I expected to buy a computer for my child to complete remote learning?
Answer: No. Our Technology Department is dedicated to ensuring all students begin the 2020-2021 school year with a device that will allow them to successfully complete remote learning. There is no need for your family to buy a separate computer/tablet for your child. More information will soon be provided about picking up/replacing devices, chargers, hot spots, etc.
Question: I am not a teacher. How can I effectively support my child as they learn remotely?
Answer: Asheville City Schools understands there’s a big difference between being a parent and being a full-time educator. We are currently developing resources that will support you in this very difficult task.
Question: Will the ACS Preschool programs operate in-person?
Answer: Yes, the ACS Preschool programs will operate in-person at a reduced capacity beginning on August 17th. Director of Preschool Programs, Susanna Smith, will be sharing additional information with enrolled preschool families soon.
