Press release from NC Education Lottery:
Son Nguyen of Asheville is celebrating after he won a $237,843 Cash 5 jackpot.
He beat odds of 1 in 749,398 to match all 5 numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.
He claimed the jackpot Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $165,303.
Nguyen bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket at the Citistop on Biltmore Avenue in Asheville.
Ticket sales from games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than half a billion dollars a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in Buncombe County, click on the “For Education” section of the lottery’s website.
