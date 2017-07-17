Press release from NC Education Lottery:

Son Nguyen of Asheville is celebrating after he won a $237,843 Cash 5 jackpot.

He beat odds of 1 in 749,398 to match all 5 numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.

He claimed the jackpot Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $165,303.

Nguyen bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket at the Citistop on Biltmore Avenue in Asheville.

Ticket sales from games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than half a billion dollars a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in Buncombe County, click on the “For Education” section of the lottery’s website.