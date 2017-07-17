Press release from Friends of the Smokies:

WAYNESVILLE, NC – Take on a summer challenge and cycle through scenic countryside and vibrant cityscapes at the fourth annual Gran Fondo Asheville hosted by New Belgium and presented by Ingles on July 23, 2017. The cycling event offers 30-, 60-, and 100-mile routes with optional, competitive timed sections. Proceeds from the event benefit Friends of the Smokies.

Gran Fondo Asheville begins in the heart of Asheville’s River Arts District, then winds its way into the back roads of the Blue Ridge Mountains on a well-marked course suitable for cyclists of all ages and ability-levels. The ride will begin and end at New Belgium Brewery, where cyclists and their families can enjoy a festive atmosphere and experience Asheville’s craft beer culture.

“New Belgium is thrilled to host the 2017 Gran Fondo Asheville. Friends of the Smokies is an impactful non-profit organization and we are honored to help support their efforts. Is there anything better than enjoying a beer at the end of a bicycle ride? We look forward to raising a pint on behalf of the bicycle and our National Parks,” said Michael Craft of New Belgium Brewing.

In addition to a fun, challenging ride and a premier start and finish location, riders can expect mechanic support, fully-stocked aid stations along the route, food and beverage at the finish, a cash purse and prizes for overall and age-group winners. Representatives from the National Park Service and Friends of the Smokies will be on-site with activities and information about Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Space is limited, so register today to guarantee a spot at GranFondoAVL.com. Register online by Friday, July 21st or in-person on race day. This event is made possible by Friends of the Smokies’ sponsors: New Belgium Brewing, Ingles, The Glass Foundation, Webb Investments, Best Buy, Asheville Radio Group, Capital at Play, Gaia Herbs, Roberts and Stevens, Ken Wilson Ford, Navitat, Fletcher Warehousing, Beverly-Hanks, Cane Creek, Equilibar, Saunders DDS, Smoky Mountain News and Blue Ridge Outdoor Magazine.