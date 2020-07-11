Press release from the U.S. Navy:

Asheville native Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alec Kramer was awarded Blue Jacket of the Quarter aboard USS Constitution on July 9.

Blue Jacket of the Quarter is awarded to a junior Sailor who exemplifies outstanding dedication to duty and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job.

“Hard work will always speak for itself, and I face situations head on and I keep moving forward,” said Kramer.

Kramer has served in the Navy for 2 years, and attended his technical school at Fort George G. Meade, Md.

Kramer is a 2018 graduate of Old Mill High School.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.