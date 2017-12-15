Your four-legged, furry friends (dogs & cats only please) will have the chance to meet with Santa at Asheville Outlets to share their wish list and have their photos taken during the holidays. The next event occurs Thursday, December 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the Food Court.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue will be on-hand and all donations are welcome!

Now through December 24, every family who visits with Santa at Asheville Outlets will receive two free 4×6” Santa photo prints and a digital download of a single image. Additional photos and Christmas merchandise are available for purchase. One giveaway per family, per Christmas season. Some restrictions may apply.

Santa’s Photo Hours are:

Monday – Saturday; 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Sundays; 12 – 6 p.m.

Located at Food Court. Valid only through December 24, 2017.