From Asheville Outlets:
Your four-legged, furry friends (dogs & cats only please) will have the chance to meet with Santa at Asheville Outlets to share their wish list and have their photos taken during the holidays. The next event occurs Thursday, December 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the Food Court.
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue will be on-hand and all donations are welcome!
Now through December 24, every family who visits with Santa at Asheville Outlets will receive two free 4×6” Santa photo prints and a digital download of a single image. Additional photos and Christmas merchandise are available for purchase. One giveaway per family, per Christmas season. Some restrictions may apply.
Santa’s Photo Hours are:
- Monday – Saturday; 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sundays; 12 – 6 p.m.
Located at Food Court. Valid only through December 24, 2017.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.