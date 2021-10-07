Press release Asheville Outlets

Asheville Outlets to Host free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

No Appointment Necessary

Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines available

WHAT:

Free COVID-19 Vaccines at Asheville Outlets

WHEN:

Monday, Oct. 4, Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct, 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11, Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct.18 and Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25, Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 13 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Asheville Outlets at 800 Brevard Road, Asheville

Mobile clinic located behind Sportsman’s Warehouse

DETAILS:

FEMA’s mobile vaccine center will be based at the Asheville Outlets at 800 Brevard Road. The stationary vaccine center can administer up to 250 vaccines each day. First and second doses, as well as booster vaccines will be provided. As the more contagious Delta variant drives increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, more help is on the way for Western North Carolina. FEMA is sending a mobile community vaccine center to Buncombe County this week in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), local health departments and the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC). Residents do not need an appointment in advance, and all three approved vaccines will be available. All three have all proven safe and effective against COVID-19 illness and its complications.

More than 335 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been administered across the U.S. since December 2020.