Press release Asheville Outlets
Asheville Outlets to Host free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
No Appointment Necessary
Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines available
WHAT:
Free COVID-19 Vaccines at Asheville Outlets
WHEN:
Monday, Oct. 4, Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct, 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11, Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct.18 and Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25, Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 13 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Asheville Outlets at 800 Brevard Road, Asheville
Mobile clinic located behind Sportsman’s Warehouse
DETAILS:
FEMA’s mobile vaccine center will be based at the Asheville Outlets at 800 Brevard Road. The stationary vaccine center can administer up to 250 vaccines each day. First and second doses, as well as booster vaccines will be provided. As the more contagious Delta variant drives increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, more help is on the way for Western North Carolina. FEMA is sending a mobile community vaccine center to Buncombe County this week in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), local health departments and the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC). Residents do not need an appointment in advance, and all three approved vaccines will be available. All three have all proven safe and effective against COVID-19 illness and its complications.
More than 335 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been administered across the U.S. since December 2020.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.