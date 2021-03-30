Press release from City of Asheville:

Asheville Parks & Recreation is happy to announce that picnic shelter reservations will resume on April 1. Rates begin at $40 per day and are available at 11 parks throughout the city. All shelters are available on a first-come, first-serve basis unless reserved. To reserve a shelter online, visit www.avlrec.com.

The City of Asheville Parks & Recreation Department is committed to providing quality facilities and programs in a safe environment for everyone in our community. For more information about everything Asheville Parks & Recreation offers, visit the website at www.ashevillenc.gov/parks, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/APRCA or call 828-259-5800.