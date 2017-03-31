Press release from the City of Asheville:
Mark your calendars and don’t miss the Bojangles’ Easter Eggstravaganza from 2 to 4 p.m. April 8 at Carrier Park on Amboy Road in West Asheville.
The day will be full of Easter fun with free inflatables, face painting, crafts and entertainment. There will be egg hunts for ages 4 to 11 will be at 4 p.m. with a special egg hunt area for toddlers 3 and under.
Bring your camera for a free photo with the Easter Bunny and do the Chicken Dance with Bo, the Bojangles’ Famous Chicken. All children receive a goody bag. This event is free for the whole family!
