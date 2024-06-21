Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (June 21, 2024): APD Detectives located and apprehended a heavily armed fugitive from Tennessee wanted for gun and drug trafficking charges Thursday afternoon.

APD Detectives received information from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office about a wanted fugitive Jacob Kyle Ledford (04/01/1994) who may be selling narcotics in west Asheville. He was swiftly located on Brevard Road around 1:23 p.m. on June 20. When officers made contact, Ledford fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. During the arrest, he was found to be in possession of fentanyl, meth, and three firearms.

Seized:

-Palmetto Arms PA-15 rifle

-Aero Precision AR-10 rifle

-Glock 23 pistol

-72.63g of fentanyl

-57.74g of meth

-118.10g of THC wax

-5DU of Xanax

-$2,060

Arrested:

Jacob Kyle Ledford (04/01/1994)

-NCIC Hit: Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine

-NCIC Hit: Possession With Intent to Sell Deliver Schedule I

-NCIC Hit: Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence

-Charged: Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction

-Charged: Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by Possession (Level III)

-Charged: Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by Transport (Level III)

-Charged: Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession (Level I)

-Charged: Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport (Level I)

-Charged: Possession With Intent to Sell Deliver Schedule IV

-Charged: Possession With Intent to Sell Deliver Schedule VI

-Charged: Resist Delay Obstruct

-Charged: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ledford was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $405,000 (or $40,500 to a bondsman) secured bond issued by a magistrate.

If anyone has information about illegal gun or drug activity, please contact APD at (828) 252-1110. You can also send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store), or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.