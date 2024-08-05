From Asheville Police Department:

Asheville Police are investigating two separate gun discharges that occurred on Saturday in west Asheville and the River Arts District. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in either incident, only property damage.

In the first incident, officers responded to River Arts Place to investigate reports of a gun discharge around 12:56 a.m. on August 3rd. When officers arrived, the suspect was no longer on the scene. Through their investigation, officers located three vehicles that had been damaged and located 10 shell casings.

In the second incident, officers responded around 6:36 p.m. to Bryant Street to investigate reports of a gun discharge. While canvassing the area, officers located a residence on Burton Street that had been hit by two bullet holes and located seven shell casings.

The investigation continues, and if anyone has information about either incident, you are urged to contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Or you can send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.