Press release from APD:
The Asheville Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate Shamar Dennis Powell. Powell currently has three open warrants for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury.
Shamar is described as a black male, 27 years of age, 6’2” and weighs 173 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on arms and thigh. He is known to frequent the communities of Pisgah View and Livingston.
Shamar is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
