Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

Beginning in January of 2020, the Asheville Police Department (APD) will add a new patrol district, as well as realign existing patrol districts. These changes will directly impact APD’s ability to deliver public safety services citywide through improved response times, increased community policing efforts, and enhanced relationships with community stakeholders.

In response to increasing calls for service in the areas of the Central Business District (including South Slope), South French Broad, River Arts District (RAD), and neighborhoods along Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, APD has created a fourth patrol district, to be known as Charlie District. The new district creates a standalone, dedicated patrol unit to provide 24/7 coverage. Officers will utilize a number of patrol methods including foot patrol, bikes, electric vehicle, segway, and vehicle patrol.

“This new patrol district will allow for improved response times and a more focused approach to issues facing the downtown and nearby communities,” said APD’s Interim Chief Robert C. White. “From the District Commander down to patrol officers, all sworn personnel in Charlie District will be familiar with community concerns specific to these areas.”

In addition to the implementation of a fourth district, APD will realign existing districts. The City of Asheville is currently divided into three patrol districts —West Asheville, North and Central Asheville, and South and East Asheville. In January of 2020, the City will add a fourth district, as well as realign existing districts, for purposes of efficiency and response time:

Adam: West Asheville

Baker: North and East Asheville

Charlie: Central Business District, South French Broad, River Arts District, Beaucatcher Mountain

David: South Asheville

What are patrol districts?

Patrol districts are sections of the city that are naturally defined based upon geography, street layout, and neighborhood organization. Within each district are smaller patrol areas called beats.

Why does law enforcement utilize patrol districts and beats?

Officers are assigned to a district and a beat, and respond to that same area each shift. This provides officers with the ability to be a working part of the communities to assist residents in resolving the problems that affect the quality of life in that area.

What will happen to the downtown unit?

The current downtown unit has provided part-time supplemental coverage for the downtown area since 2009. Under the new patrol district, additional resources will be dedicated to the Central Business District and communities surrounding the downtown area. Many of the officers that previously worked on the downtown unit will remain in the new Charlie District.