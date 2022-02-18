Press release from APD:
Asheville Police are investigating a break-in that occurred at a restaurant in which the suspect smashed in the door and stole money from the cash register.
APD officers were called to the Apollo Flame Bistro on the 400 block of Hendersonville Road on the morning of Feb. 13 to investigate the B&E.
As APD officers conducted their investigation, they found that the door had been broken, the area behind the register was extremely disheveled, and the business had been ransacked.
Surveillance video showed the suspect breaking into the restaurant earlier that Sunday morning. The suspect is described as a white male with a gray hat, gray beard, wearing a flannel shirt and dark gloves.
If anyone has any information about this case, you are encouraged to contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Or you send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
