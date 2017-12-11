Press release from Asheville Police Department:

ASHEVILLE — On Saturday, Dec. 9, at 11:53 p.m., the Asheville Police Department was dispatched to the RAD skate park at 37 Foundy Street after a report of a fight in progress during a concert there. While officers were on their way to the scene, they received reports of gunshots being fired. Once the officers arrived, they located evidence that multiple gunshots had been fired. No victims of gunshot wounds were reported, located at the scene, nor reported to Mission Hospital.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m., officers received a missing report for Jonquise Lamont Freeman (24 years of age), of Asheville. The reporting party, Freeman’s father, stated that Freeman’s last known location was the concert the previous night on Foundy Street. Following the report, two Asheville police officers responded to the Foundy Street property and were unable to locate anything further.

On Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6:03 p.m., the Asheville Police Department received reports of an unresponsive subject at 505 Lyman St. The subject was identified as Jonquise Lamont Freeman. Freeman had been located by family members checking the general area. There were no obvious injuries to Freeman. An autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon to determine the cause of death.

These incidents remain under further investigation, and detectives are working to process evidence and follow up on leads. We encourage anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.