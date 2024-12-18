News release from the Asheville Police Department:
Asheville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an armed robber who stabbed a woman Tuesday evening in west Asheville.
Officers responded to the French Broad River Greenway near Carrier Park around 6:15 p.m. on December 17th to investigate an armed robbery and stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from stab wounds to the abdomen and administered emergency medical care to the victim until the arrival of EMS. The victim was transported to Mission Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A witness described the assailant as a Black male wearing all black.
Detectives urge anyone who has any information about the incident or the possible identity of the suspect to please contact APD at (828) 252-1110. You can also send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store).
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.