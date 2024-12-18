News release from the Asheville Police Department:

Asheville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an armed robber who stabbed a woman Tuesday evening in west Asheville.

Officers responded to the French Broad River Greenway near Carrier Park around 6:15 p.m. on December 17th to investigate an armed robbery and stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from stab wounds to the abdomen and administered emergency medical care to the victim until the arrival of EMS. The victim was transported to Mission Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A witness described the assailant as a Black male wearing all black.

Detectives urge anyone who has any information about the incident or the possible identity of the suspect to please contact APD at (828) 252-1110. You can also send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store).