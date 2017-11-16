Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:

Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) is reporting high numbers of scheduled passengers for the 2017 Thanksgiving travel week and is encouraging all passengers to plan accordingly. Specifically, passengers scheduled to fly between Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 27 should arrive at the airport at least two hours before flight times to allow time to park, check-in and go through security screening.

The busiest travel days during the holiday week will be Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The Monday following Thanksgiving will also be a busy day.

“We typically see about 2,500-2,800 passengers each day at the airport during the busiest holiday travel days,” says Tina Kinsey, spokesperson for the airport. “This year, depending on the day, we are seeing a 16 to 35 percent increase in passengers compared to last year.”

Parking

The airport has constructed a new parking garage and hopes to have it at least partially opened before the Thanksgiving holiday. More information about the status of the parking garage will be available and released by Monday, Nov. 20. Regardless of the status of the garage, customer parking will be available. The airport plans to open additional lots, including an additional shuttled lot, if necessary.