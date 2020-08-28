Press release from the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority:
Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) has relocated its AVL Cell Phone Lot. The new location is directly across from the main entrance, on Airport Road/Hwy 280, and is part of the newly constructed parking lots.
The Cell Phone Lot is a complimentary parking lot where visitors can wait in their vehicles for arriving passengers. When passengers arrive, those awaiting in the Cell Phone Lot can cross directly to the main entrance and pick up their passenger along the front curb of the airport.
Previously, the Cell Phone Lot was located along Terminal Drive, south of the terminal building. The new location is more convenient for customers.
For more information about parking options at the airport, visit flyavl.com/parking.
