Press release from the city of Asheville:

The City of Asheville has various openings on various committees. Have you ever wanted to make a difference? Have you wondered, “Can the City benefit from my experience and knowledge?” Do you want to have a voice in the City’s growth and future? Do you want to be a part of the body that is responsible for making decisions regarding policy, service and education? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, then it’s time to take that initial step forward and put your perspective, leadership and knowledge to task by serving on one of the many committees we have to offer.

Please visit of City’s Boards and Commissions webpage or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5839 or by e-mail at sterwilliger@ashevillenc.gov for an application form.

Current vacancies:

BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE- This task force committee will serve for approximately three months in an advisory capacity to define the mission, scope and duties concerning a newly created Human Relations Commission.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT – The Board (1) hears and decides applications for approval of variances from the terms of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), except where the UDO places responsibility for hearing or considering such a variance with another body; (2) hears and decides appeals from any order, requirement, permit, decision, or determination issued or made by an administrative officer of the City in enforcing any provisions of the UDO; (3) services as the City’s Housing Code Appeals Board; and (4) performs such additional powers and duties as may be set forth elsewhere in the UDO and in other laws and regulations.

SUSTAINABILITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND THE ENVIRONMENT – This Committee will undertake initiatives, at a City level and participate in the larger community and regional discussions, to improve the environment, encourage green development, and support the development of a healthy community.

HISTORIC RESOURCES COMMISSION – Some duties of the Commission include (1) recommend to City Council and County Commissioners “historic districts” and “landmarks”; (2) restoring, preserving and operating historic properties; (3) recommend to City Council and County Commissioners that designation of historic districts to be revoked or removed for cause; and (4) review and act upon proposals for alterations, demolitions, or new construction within historic districts, or for alteration or demolition of designated landmarks. Members shall have a demonstrated special interest, experience or education in history, archeology, architecture or related fields.

The deadline for receiving applications for these openings is Wednesday, July 19 at 5:00 p.m.