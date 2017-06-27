Exciting New Concert Venue

Appalachian Farm Weddings and Events is well known for hosting weddings for the past four years. In addition to our weddings, we are proud to announce the start of our concert series.

This working farm has been in the Leatherwood family for 185 years and 6 generations and is the most premier place to hosts concerts. Bands love to play on our stage! The backdrop can’t be beat! Appalachian Farm Weddings has the most well preserved rolling roof barn in the country and offers so many amenities to be enjoyed by our guests. The breathtaking mountain scenery surrounds you on this true working farm.

Come join us on Saturday, July 1 from 7 – 10 p.m.

The Darren Nicholson Band will be playing, creating a music blend with elements of country, blues, Americana, soul, and bluegrass. (Darren is also a fulltime member of Balsam Range.) It’s hillbilly rockin’ fun: serious, passionate, quirky and more. You can’t go home without feeling like you won the lottery! It’s an apparent and catching love for music and fun! It’s high energy music with a groove for singing and picking songs. This band is for you.

Visit Darren’s facebook page and website to check out the talent and achievements of this young man.

Darren is Grammy nominated and Nine time IBMA award winner! He has recorded and/or performed with an extensive list of amazing musicians, both local and national.

Make plans to attend this exciting concert at Appalachian Farm Weddings and Events.

Food, beer and wine will be available. Admission is only $10 and kids are free!

Located at 592 Qualla Rd., Waynesville NC 28785



Located just off Jonathan Creek Rd/276



828-400-9800

Make plans to attend. There is nothing better than listening to Darren and his band while enjoying the awesome mountain scenery from this fantastic music venue….Rain or shine! We have it covered.