From Appalachian Farm Weddings & Events:
Exciting New Concert Venue
Appalachian Farm Weddings and Events is well known for hosting weddings for the past four years. In addition to our weddings, we are proud to announce the start of our concert series.
This working farm has been in the Leatherwood family for 185 years and 6 generations and is the most premier place to hosts concerts. Bands love to play on our stage! The backdrop can’t be beat! Appalachian Farm Weddings has the most well preserved rolling roof barn in the country and offers so many amenities to be enjoyed by our guests. The breathtaking mountain scenery surrounds you on this true working farm.
Come join us on Saturday, July 1 from 7 – 10 p.m.
The Darren Nicholson Band will be playing, creating a music blend with elements of country, blues, Americana, soul, and bluegrass. (Darren is also a fulltime member of Balsam Range.) It’s hillbilly rockin’ fun: serious, passionate, quirky and more. You can’t go home without feeling like you won the lottery! It’s an apparent and catching love for music and fun! It’s high energy music with a groove for singing and picking songs. This band is for you.
Visit Darren’s facebook page and website to check out the talent and achievements of this young man.
Darren is Grammy nominated and Nine time IBMA award winner! He has recorded and/or performed with an extensive list of amazing musicians, both local and national.
Make plans to attend this exciting concert at Appalachian Farm Weddings and Events.
Food, beer and wine will be available. Admission is only $10 and kids are free!
- Located at 592 Qualla Rd., Waynesville NC 28785
- Located just off Jonathan Creek Rd/276
- 828-400-9800
Make plans to attend. There is nothing better than listening to Darren and his band while enjoying the awesome mountain scenery from this fantastic music venue….Rain or shine! We have it covered.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.