From City of Asheville:
The City’s Transportation Department is gearing up for its annual bike and pedestrian data collection. Each year, the bike and pedestrian data collection is held the week after Labor Day. The data collected helps staff identify bike/ped trends and also helps in implementation of the recently adopted GAP Plan. This year there are two different ways to volunteer, the bike and pedestrian count and the greenway user survey collection.
Bike and Pedestrian Count Volunteers
Bike and Pedestrian Count Volunteers will count non-motorized users of our streets at a number of specific locations on the following dates:
Tuesday, September 10th
-
Wednesday, September 11th
-
Thursday, September 12th
-
Saturday, September 14th (*a.m. only)
Weekdays counts will occur from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a few sites available from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on the above weekdays. Saturday counts will occur from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. No special skills or previous experience is required for this volunteer opportunity.
Greenway User Survey Collection Volunteers
During the same week of the bicycle and pedestrian counts, the City is also seeking volunteers to help conduct Greenway User Surveys on the Wilma Dykeman Greenway and Reed Creek Greenway. These surveys capture information about user behavior and the economic impact of greenways.
Volunteers will stop greenway users to ask them survey questions on the following dates and times:
-
Tuesday, September 10th, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.*
-
Tuesday, September 10th, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.*
-
Saturday, September 14th, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
-
Saturday, September 14th, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
*In the case of rain, surveys will take place on Thursday, September 12 instead of Tuesday.
How to sign up
Sign up to volunteer for either opportunity a couple of different ways:
-
Click directly on the registration link, or
-
Text 2024count to number 73224
Staff will try to assign volunteers based on their location preferences but ask for some flexibility. There is no deadline to sign-up, though staff hope to have all sites assigned by early September. After signing up, City staff will reach out within several days with a confirmation email and next steps. If you have any questions, feel free to email Anna Sexton at asexton@ashevillenc.gov.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.