Press release from the City of Asheville:

A visual preference survey for Fire Station 13 on Open City Hall Asheville recently closed, with 464 responses from the community. The new fire station is planned for property owned by the City on Broadway Street near Mount Clare Avenue.

Survey results showed that:

38% of the participants preferred a transitional or contemporary building style;

55% selected one of two contemporary building styles;

42.7% of the respondents live in the 28801 zip code; and

16.4% live in the 28804 zip code.

A complete summary of the survey results is available here.

A second community meeting to share design concepts will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at Greater Works Church, 25 Forsythe St. More project information will be shared at that time.

Find more project details on an informational webpage on the City of Asheville website.