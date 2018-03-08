Press release from Asheville Yoga Center:

Asheville Yoga Center is supporting Girls on the Run as its charity of the month for March 2018. Since 1996, Girls on the Run has worked to create a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and boldly pursues her dreams.

All month long, donation boxes will be stationed at the AYC Studio and Boutique for guests to directly contribute funds, and on Thursday, March 29, 10% of all drop-in and community class sales will be donated to the local nonprofit. Along with class donations, AYC will contribute $250 to inspire young women and encourage lifelong health.

“We recognize the importance of empowering young women, and applaud Girls on the Run for its continued work supporting and building confidence in our community,” says Melissa Pennscott, general manager of AYC.

Girls on the Run sets a foundation of skills for girls in 3rd through 8th grade to navigate the challenges of adolescence and beyond. The organization’s experienced-based curriculum creatively integrates running as a means to help girls be joyful, healthy, and confident.

“Our 20-lesson curriculum teaches girls to nurture their physical, emotional and spiritual health as they learn to express joy, optimism, and gratitude through their words, thoughts, and actions,” Rebecca Tucker, Executive Director of Girls on the Run of Western North Carolina. “We are honored to be chosen as a Charity partner with Asheville Yoga Center!”

The benefits of the GOTR program is best described in the words of its participants: “I’m not fast. I’m not skinny. I’m not even good at running, but I am strong. I learned that I already have power inside me, and I can choose how to use it.” Naomi, age 10.

For more information on Girls on the Run, go to gotrwnc.

About Asheville Yoga Center:

Asheville Yoga Center (AYC) is a leader in providing world-class instruction and support for personal growth through yoga. Founded in 1997, AYC offers classes, teacher training, and a retail boutique for yoga practitioners of all levels. Learn more at youryoga.com.

About Girls on the Run:

Girls on the Run® is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams.