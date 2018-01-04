Press release from the city of Asheville:

ASHEVILLE — The​ ​audit​ ​committee​ ​was​ ​established​ ​with​ ​the​ ​following​ ​responsibilities:

review internal audit reports;

review with management and the external auditors the results of the financial statements audit;

report to City Council about committee activities, issues and related recommendations as needed, but at a minimum, one time a year; and

provide an open avenue of communication between internal audit, the external auditors, and City Council.

Audit​ ​committee​ ​composition:

The audit committee will be composed of five members: one Council member and four outside members. Each outside committee member will be both independent (no conflicts of interest) and financially literate, with the ability to read and understand audit reports. Audit committee members must have a minimum of 5 years of experience in the management of accounting, finance, or audit for corporation, nonprofit and/or government. There must be at least two Certified Public Accountants and/or Certified Internal Auditors serving on the audit committee. Applicants must live in Asheville city limits. The outside audit committee members will serve three-year staggered terms.

Please visit the city’s Boards and Commissions webpage or contact the city clerk’s office at 828-259-5839 or by e-mail at ​sterwilliger@ashevillenc.gov for​ ​an​ ​application​ ​form.

The​ ​deadline​ ​for​ ​applications​ ​for​ ​these​ ​openings​ ​is Wednesday,​ ​Feb. ​7 ​at​ ​5​ ​p.m.