Press release from the Astronomy Club of Asheville:

18 October 2019 – Friday night – The location for this star gaze will be Lookout Observatory on the UNC Asheville campus, with a weather backup night of Saturday, 19 October. While the event is free and open to the general public, pre-registration is required to attend. To learn more about how to register, please visit the UNCA Lookout Observatory website here.

Continue to check this home page as weather could change the venue or postpone and possibly cancel a star gaze. Check-in again after 5:00 p.m. on the afternoon of the observing session for the latest info and update.