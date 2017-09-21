Attorney Steven Druker‘s 2015 book, Altered Genes, Twisted Truth, has been recognized as an important addition to the conversation surrounding genetically modified organisms. In 2017, Druker received the Luxembourg Prize for Environmental Peace.

Druker will speak in Asheville on Thursday, Oct. 5, 7-9 p.m., at Kenilworth Presbyterian Church, 123 Kenilworth Road. According to the event organizers, Druker will “discuss the GMO cover-up by the FDA and other agencies, to promote and sell unproven or outright toxic GMOs to the public without their knowledge or consent.” The event is free; GMO-free chips and hummus donated by ROOTS Hummus will be served. A question and answer forum will follow the presentation.

From the Amazon page for Altered Genes, Twisted Truth:

Steven M. Druker is a public interest attorney who, as executive director of the Alliance for Bio-Integrity, initiated a lawsuit that forced the FDA to divulge its files on genetically engineered foods. This revealed that politically appointed administrators had covered up the warnings of their own scientists about the unusual risks of these foods and then allowed them to be marketed illegally. In organizing the suit, he assembled an unprecedented coalition of eminent scientists and religious leaders to stand with his organization as co-plaintiffs – the first time scientists had sued a federal administrative agency on the grounds that one of its policies is scientifically unsound. He is a prominent commentator on the risks of GE foods and has served on the food safety panels at conferences held by the National Research Council and the FDA, has given lectures at numerous universities (including the Biological Laboratories at Harvard), and has met with government officials throughout the world, including the heads of food safety for France, Ireland, and Australia. In 1998, he was invited to the White House Executive Offices to discuss risks of GE crops with a task force of the President’s Council on Environmental Quality. His articles on GE food have appeared in several respected publications, including The Congressional Quarterly Researcher, The Parliament Magazine, and The Financial Times. He earned his B.A. in philosophy at the University of California, Berkeley (with high honors that included a special award for “Outstanding Accomplishment”) and received his Juris Doctor from the same institution (and was elected to both the Law Review and the legal honor society). in 2017 Steven was awarded the Luxembourg Peace Prize for Environmental Peace.

Additional information on Altered Genes, Twisted Truth

Background information on Steven Druker