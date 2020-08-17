Announcement from Big Brothers Big Sisters of WNC:

Organizers of A Taste of the Vineyard, a major fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Henderson County, have canceled the wine and tapas event Oct. 8, 2020 at Point Lookout Vineyards in Hendersonville.

But bids are open for the silent auction through Oct. 8. The online auction is at bbbswnc.org. Click “Log in” or “Register” at the top to get started bidding.

“With all the challenges COVID-19 has given us, we’re hopeful the community will step forth with the online auction to help us ‘ignite potential’ in the youth we serve,” said Joey Popp, who sits on BBBS Henderson County’s Advisory Council.

A Taste of the Vineyard auction includes vacation getaways, original art, collectibles, personal services, games for kids of all ages, and more. All items have been donated by Henderson County residents and others who believe in the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Winning bids – and donations to BBBS Henderson at bbbswnc.org – support one-on-one mentoring programs that have been proven to boost a child’s self-esteem and academic performance.

To learn more about A Taste of the Vineyard and BBBS Henderson County, call program coordinator Morgan Harris at (828) 507-6644.