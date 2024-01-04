News release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office investigated three homicides during 2023 and were able to bring charges in two of the investigations. The third investigation resulted in a determination of a murder/suicide.
“First, let me say that we hope that the family and friends of these victims have some sense of peace. The Sheriff’s Office offers our condolences beyond our efforts to charge and arrest suspects in these crimes. Thanks to the efforts of our Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol, CSI and many other personnel within the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, we have been able to hold individuals accountable for their violent actions,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.
Date: November 29, 2023
Deceased: Jeremy Greer
Charged: Eric Jeron Wilson
Date: August 11, 2023
Deceased: Jeruan William Spencer
Charged: Javorie Thompson
Date: February 15, 2023
Deceased: Lauren Payne and Ian Clement Niesel
Suspect: Ian Clement Niesel
Mr. Spencer was killed in West Asheville and his body was located outside city limits in unincorporated Buncombe County; the Sheriff’s Office handled the criminal investigation.
Homicide stats for the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office from 1970 to present, this consists of homicides that occurred in unincorporated Buncombe County and not within municipal boundaries:
1970 – 5
1971 – 2
1972 – 9
1973 – 3
1974 – 0
1975 – 1
1976 – 1
1977 – 1
1978 – 11
1979 – 7
1980 – 12
1981 – 7
1982 – 4
1983 – 0
1984 – 7
1985 – 3
1986 – 7
1987 – 4
1988 – 3
1989 – 4
1990 – 4
1991 – 6
1992 – 3
1993 – 7
1994 – 5
1995 – 6
1996 – 8
1997 – 6
1998 – 4
1999 – 4
2000 – 4
2001 – 1
2002 – 7
2003 – 4
2004 – 3
2005 – 8
2006 – 3
2007 – 6
2008 – 5
2009 – 4
2010 – 3
2011 – 4
2012 – 4
2013 – 13
2014 – 2
2015 – 4
2016 – 6
2017 – 5
2018 – 1
2019 – 2
2020 – 4
2021 – 7
2022 – 4
2023 – 2
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has a 100 percent clearance rate in all of the 18 homicide investigations they have conducted during the past four years.
The national clearance rate for homicides is around 50% according to data collected by the FBI and what has been reported by national media outlets.
“I am very proud that the Sheriff’s Office has a 100% clearance rate for homicides from 2020 through 2023. This speaks to the hard-work, professionalism, attention to detail and teamwork that is present among our sworn personnel, CSI unit and support staff,” says Sheriff Miller.
