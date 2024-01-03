News release from Buncombe County:



With the release of a request for proposals (RFP), the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners is beginning the process to grant a seven-year contract with the option for a one-year extension, exclusive franchise for the collection and disposal of solid waste and recyclables in the unincorporated areas of Buncombe County.

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners recently approved changes to the solid waste ordinance in preparation for the waste collection services RFP. Qualified haulers should visit Buncombe County’s Request for Proposals page at www.buncombecounty.org.

The proposal submission deadline is Feb. 16, 2024 at 2 p.m., ET.